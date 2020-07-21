Coronavirus: Oman records 1,487 new COVID-19 cases, imposes restrictions ahead of Eid

The coronavirus outbreak continues to rise in Oman as the Ministry of Health on Tuesday recorded 1,487 new cases of COVID19, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 69,887.

Movement between governorates and in all areas will be restricted from July 25 until August 8 as part of efforts to contain the pandemic, the government announced.

All public places and shops will be closed during the lockdown, which will be enforced every night from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Checkpoints will be set up around the country to ensure that the public comply with the new restrictions, the government added.

The majority of the new cases that the ministry reported on Tuesday were detected in Omani citizens, the ministry added.

A total of 1,159 Omanis and 328 non-Omani expatriates tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

Eleven people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, according to the health ministry. This brings the total number of fatalities to 337.

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 July 2020 KSA 12:17 - GMT 09:17