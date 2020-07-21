Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 2,476 new COVID-19 cases, 4,000 recoveries

Saudi Arabia detected 2,476 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 255,825, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The city of Jeddah recorded the highest number of new cases, with 284 infections in the last 24 hours. The capital Riyadh recorded 158 new cases, while Taif recorded 143 new infections.

The other cases were reported in cities and provinces across the Kingdom.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (2476) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (34) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (4000) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (207,259) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/pr0xDpxzU1 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 21, 2020

A total of 4,000 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the ministry added. This raises the number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia to 207,259.

Thirty-four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the virus-related death toll to 2,557.

The risk level of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Saudi Arabia dropped in last week, according to a COVID-19 risk level map developed by a team of health experts.

The map, which was developed by teams at Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, determines the severity of an outbreak in a given country based on the number of new daily reported cases.

The coronavirus outbreak in Saudi Arabia had ranked at the orange risk level earlier this month– the second highest risk category – which means the virus is quickly spreading, data developed by a network of health research experts showed.

The outbreak in the Kingdom now ranks at the yellow level.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia says pilgrims begin 7-day COVID-19 isolation before Hajj

Coronavirus: Gulf Arab COVID-19 recovery rate above global average, reveals data

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 July 2020 KSA 15:59 - GMT 12:59