Coronavirus: UAE reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, 343 new recoveries

The United Arab Emirates reported 305 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 57,498, the government announced on Tuesday.

One person died due to complications caused by COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said. This brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 341.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the UAE reached 49,964 after 343 people recovered from the coronavirus.

Vaccine trials

The UAE announced on Sunday plans to open registration to the public for the third phase of clinical trials for a possible coronavirus vaccine.

“The Ministry of Health and Department of Health – Abu Dhabi are coordinating to open registration for nationals and residents across the UAE who wish to volunteer for Phase III clinical trials of inactivated vaccine, and to specify locations for receiving volunteers,” the media office tweeted.

Volunteers of any nationality can apply to participate if they are between the ages of 18 and 60, and they can register their information on the dedicated website: www.4humanity.ae, the media office said.

