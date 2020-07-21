Coronavirus: UAE to open registration for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials nationwide

The UAE is planning to open registration for the third phase clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine to the public across the nation, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday.

“The Ministry of Health and Department of Health – Abu Dhabi are coordinating to open registration for nationals and residents across the UAE who wish to volunteer for Phase III clinical trials of inactivated vaccine, and to specify locations for receiving volunteers,” the media office tweeted.

The first @WHO enlisted global clinical Phase III trial of Sinopharm CNBG’s inactivated vaccine to combat COVID-19 has started in #AbuDhabi, and has been inspired by the #UAE Leadership’s vision & commitment to overcome the pandemic through a global collaborative effort pic.twitter.com/GAwBiwZ1Gj — A Shot for Humanity (@AShot4Humanity) July 16, 2020

Abu Dhabi had announced in mid-July that it had started Phase III trial of Sinopharm CNBG’s inactivated vaccine to combat COVID-19 in collaboration with China.

Initially the trial was open only volunteers living in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Volunteers of any nationality can apply to participate if they are between the ages of 18 and 60, and they can register their information on the dedicated website: www.4humanity.ae.

“The UAE was the preferred choice to conduct the Phase III trials for the inactive COVID-19 vaccine because of its demographic heterogeneity, allowing for robust research across multiple ethnicities and increasing its feasibility for global application on the success of the trials,” state news agency WAM reported.

The Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Hamed joined the clinical trial as a volunteer and said on Thursday: “I believe it is part of my duty to set an example in my community by taking part in the clinical trials, to ensure the safety of the vaccine for individuals impacted by COVID-19. With persistence and determination, the UAE will move forward with its ambitions to find a cure to the virus.”

HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of @DoHSocial, participates in phase III of the clinical trial for the Covid-19 inactivated vaccine in #AbuDhabi, followed by acting undersecretary Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, highlighting Abu Dhabi's commitment to finding a global cure. pic.twitter.com/Mu7SgX9jR3 — A Shot for Humanity (@AShot4Humanity) July 16, 2020

The DoH had said a few days ago that “the vaccine already passed Phases I and II of the clinical trials without showing any serious negative reactions, with 100 percent of all volunteers generating antibodies.”

