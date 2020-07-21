Oil prices buoyed by coronavirus vaccine data, EU stimulus deal

Oil rose on Tuesday, helped by positive news about vaccine trials and an EU stimulus deal, taking prices to levels last seen when an oil price war erupted in early March between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Benchmark Brent crude was up $1.24 cents at $44.52 by 1337 GMT, on track for its biggest daily rise since mid-June at around 3 percent. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained $1.26 to reach $42.07, its highest daily rise this month at around 3.1 percent.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Prices were buoyed by an agreement among European Union leaders on a 750 billion euro ($859 billion) fund to prop up their coronavirus-hit economies, lifting prospects for fuel demand.
In other financial markets, world shares and the euro also hit their highest in several months on Tuesday. The dollar, in which most oil contracts are priced, fell to its lowest since March against a basket of currencies.
