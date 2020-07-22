Coronavirus: Bahrain extends all valid, expired visit visas by three months

Bahrain has announced that authorities will be extending the validity of all valid and expired visit visas by an additional three months until October 21 amid circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made by authorities from Bahrain’s Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) who confirmed that visitors who intend to stay in the Kingdom beyond 21 October 2020 will be allowed to apply through the eVisa portal to renew their visit visas.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A Bahraini man, wearing a face mask, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), shops at a vegetables stand, in Central Market, in Manama, Bahrain, June 13, 2020. (Reuters)

“The decision will reduce the implications of the global pandemic by enabling visitors to correct their immigration status free of charge. The NPRA emphasized that the validity of all visit visas will be automatically renewed for the upcoming three months,” NPRA said.

“This decision follows the directives of the Government Executive Committee chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister to unite national efforts in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 across the world,” authorities added.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Bahrain jails COVID-19 patient for deliberately coughing on doctors

Coronavirus: Gulf Arab COVID-19 recovery rate above global average, reveals data

Coronavirus: Bahrain-Saudi Arabia King Fahd bridge to reopen after Eid, says report

Coronavirus: Bahrain to pay half of wages to help COVID-19 hit private firms

Bahrain reported 380 new cases of the deadly novel coronavirus on Tuesday, 205 of whom were detected in migrant workers while 166 cases due to contact with existing coronavirus patients. Nine patients out of the new confirmed cases were detected in arriving passengers from abroad while.

As of Tuesday, Bahrain has confirmed 3732 active cases, 47 of which are in critical condition. So far, 90 active cases are being treated in Bahrain while the island kingdom has confirmed 129 deaths since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Last Update: Wednesday, 22 July 2020 KSA 05:14 - GMT 02:14