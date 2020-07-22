Coronavirus: Dubai prepares to resume medical tourism sector

Dubai’s Department of Health Tourism said it is preparing to receive medical tourists once again months after borders were shut due to the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to officials.

The announcement came during a virtual seminar on Wednesday aimed at highlighting the preparations of the health and medical tourism sector to receive tourists from all over the world.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The virtual session was attended by a number of officials and leaders in the tourism and health sectors in Dubai, including members from a group of private hospitals affiliated with the membership of “Dubai Health Experience.”

Stakeholders reviewed the plans pursued by the UAE to make Dubai a preferred destination for medical tourism in light of the current global pandemic in addition to the strategic measures taken by the concerned authorities to ensure the safety of patients and medical tourists alike.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) clarified that the recurrence of the novel coronavirus and the low frequency of infection enhances the hospitals’ capacity to devote their efforts in resuming the provision of regular medical services and conducting surgical operations.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates to resume flights to Seychelles after COVID-19 shutdown

Coronavirus: UAE to open registration for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials nationwide

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi uses robot surgeons to treat cancer patients

“Dr. Marwan al-Mulla, Executive Director of the Health Regulatory Sector at the Dubai Health Authority said during his talk at the virtual symposium that the world is facing an unprecedented health crisis that has cast a shadow over various sectors, including medical tourism,” read a statement from the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“Today, however, we are beginning the rapid return after overcoming the challenge, and thanks to the tremendous efforts made by government agencies to confront the coronavirus pandemic and reduce its repercussions,” WAM cited al-Mulla as saying.

Last month, DHA announced that it will gradually begin resuming non-urgent healthcare services and will continue to treat coronavirus patients efficiently.

Last Update: Wednesday, 22 July 2020 KSA 19:45 - GMT 16:45