Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates to resume flights to Seychelles after COVID-19 shutdown

Dubai’s Emirates airlines announced Wednesday that it would resume passenger services to Seychelles from August 1 as the country begins to reopen for international tourists following a coronavirus shutdown.
Emirates will operate five flights a week to the Seychelles, while also increasing its services to the Maldives from five to six flights a week from August 4 to meet customer demand.
The airline has been gradually reopening its network following a period of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement of the return of flights to the Seychelles brings the total Emirates network up to 60 destinations by mid-August.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Borders begin to open
Dubai opened its borders to international tourists on July 7, as the emirate continues to ease lockdown measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Earlier this month, the airline said that it would be making a negative COVID-19 test mandatory for passengers traveling back from specific countries effective July 10.
The following countries listed are the countries where passengers must submit a negative coronavirus test before departure: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russian Federation, Sudan, Tanzania and the US.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Emirates resumes A380 flights to London, Paris, announces Amsterdam
Coronavirus in UAE: Emirates to operate repatriation flights to five Indian cities
Dubai’s Emirates airline to cut up to 9,000 jobs amid coronavirus: Report
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 22 July 2020 KSA 16:01 - GMT 13:01