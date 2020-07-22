Coronavirus: Egypt extends operating hours of cafes, restaurants from July 26

Egypt has extended the operating hours of cafes and restaurants from 10:00 p.m. to midnight while allowing them to operate at 50 percent capacity starting July 26, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.
The operating hours of stores, including malls, were also extended until 10:00 p.m., the statement said.
Egypt had reduced operating hours in its initial reopening phase to limit public gatherings and curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Egypt reported 703 new coronavirus cases last Friday, the lowest figure since late May.
