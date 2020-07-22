CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Egypt extends operating hours of cafes, restaurants from July 26

A waiter serves customers in a cafe after months of lockdown, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Cairo, Egypt, June 27, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters Wednesday 22 July 2020
Text size A A A

Egypt has extended the operating hours of cafes and restaurants from 10:00 p.m. to midnight while allowing them to operate at 50 percent capacity starting July 26, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

The operating hours of stores, including malls, were also extended until 10:00 p.m., the statement said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Egypt had reduced operating hours in its initial reopening phase to limit public gatherings and curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Egypt reported 703 new coronavirus cases last Friday, the lowest figure since late May.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 22 July 2020 KSA 22:24 - GMT 19:24

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top