Coronavirus: Oman records 1,660 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 in Omani citizens

Oman recorded another spike in the number of daily reported coronavirus cases with 1,660 new infections detected in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 71,547, the ministry added.

The majority of the new cases were detected in Omani citizens. A total of 1,364 citizens and 296 non-Omani expatriates tested positive for the virus, acocrding to the ministry.

Twelve people died of the coronavirus in Oman, bringing the death toll in the country to 349.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the country rose to 47,922 after 1,314 people recovered.

Lockdown

Oman will be imposing strict restrictions ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday, which is set to begin July 30, pending the moon sighting. Muslims often mark the holiday with large feasts and family visits, which may cause the virus to spread between people.

A total lockdown will be imposed on all the governorates, the Supreme Committee for Dealing with COVID-19 decided.

All public spaces and shops will be closed during the lockdown, which will be enforced every night from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

All gatherings will be prohibited, and Eid prayers, going to Eid markets, visiting relatives,and group Eid celebrations will be banned to prevent the virus from spreading.

Patrols and checkpoints around the country will be intensified to ensure that the public comply with the new restrictions, the committee added.

