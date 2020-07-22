Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia recorded more new coronavirus recoveries than daily reported cases, with 2,331 new infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom rose to 258,156.
Forty-four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to 2,601.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 210,398 after 3,139 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Hajj
Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque in Mecca will be closed to worshippers on the upcoming Arafat day and Eid al-Adha as part of preventative measures to combat the novel coronavirus, the assistant commander of the Hajj security forces for the Grand Mosque and its premises said on Tuesday.
“The suspension of prayers in the Grand Mosque and its outer premises will continue. We invite people of Mecca to break their fast on the day of Arafat in their homes,” Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Wasl al-Ahmadi said.
