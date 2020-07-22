Coronavirus: UAE Eid al-Adha prayers to be performed at home

The upcoming Eid al-Adha prayers in the United Arab Emirates will be prayed at home while the prayer calls will be broadcast via audio-visual means amid the continuing efforts to limit presence at mosques due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to officials.
The United Arab Emirates announced last month plans to gradually reopen mosques and places of worship starting from July 1 with a maximum of 30 percent capacity, according to an official statement.
Friday prayers in mosques remain suspended until further notice.
The UAE suspended prayer in all houses of worship including mosques across the country on March 16 as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Initially, the suspension was meant to last four weeks but has been extended ever since.
Last Update: Wednesday, 22 July 2020 KSA 21:18 - GMT 18:18