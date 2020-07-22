Coronavirus: UAE to expand capacity of mosques to 50 pct starting August 3

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates will be increasing the capacity of mosques to 50 percent starting from August 3 as the country slowly eases restrictions against the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to officials.

The period between the first call to prayer and the performing of the prayer itself will also be extended to ten minutes between each other, except for the Maghrib sunset prayer which will be limited to 5 minutes apart.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Officials also announced that the upcoming Eid al-Adha prayers in the country will be prayed at home while the prayer calls will be broadcast via audio-visual means amid the continuing efforts to limit presence at mosques due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to officials.

Last Update: Wednesday, 22 July 2020 KSA 21:23 - GMT 18:23