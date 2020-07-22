UAE announces 236 new coronavirus cases, one death, 390 recoveries

The United Arab Emirates has detected 236 new cases of the novel coronavirus, one death, and 389 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

The newly detected infections now raise the UAE’s tally of cases to 57,734, after the country conducted 47,014 COVID-19 tests.

The death confirmed on Wednesday brings the country’s death toll due to coronavirus to 342.

At least 50,354 cases have so far recovered from the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic first began.

Health officials confirmed 7,038 are still receiving treatment at medical facilities for the coronavirus.

During the briefing, Dr. Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesman for the UAE Government, said that the basic rate of reproduction of the virus reflects how quickly the virus spreads, explaining that the latest figure for Covid-19 rate reaches 0.74, less than 1.

“Al-Hammadi noted that with the gradual opening of the country’s economic and tourism sectors, the individual responsibility in combating the spread of the virus has doubled, and noted that those individuals who have been following three important instructions; wearing masks, maintaining the rules of personal hygiene, and following social distancing, have been providing a great service to society and the health sector,” according to a statement from the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The upcoming Eid al-Adha prayers in the UAE will be prayed at home while the prayer calls will be broadcast via audio-visual means amid the continuing efforts to limit presence at mosques due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to officials.

Authorities in the UAE will be increasing the capacity of mosques to 50 percent starting from August 3 as the country slowly eases restrictions against the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to officials.

