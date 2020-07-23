Coronavirus: Dubai aims to be hub for culture, creativity in new recovery roadmap

Dubai has launched a six-year plan aimed at recovering from its coronavirus-driven economic downturn and positioning the emirate as a global hotspot for culture, an incubator for creativity and a talent hub, the official WAM news agency reported on Wednesday.

The new roadmap seeks to create the fastest route to recovery for Dubai’s cultural industry from the COVID-19 crisis, WAM reported.

The coronavirus pandemic and accompanying lockdowns have dealt a heavy blow to economies around the world, but countries including the United Arab Emirates are now looking to open up to tourists and are actively seeking ways to boost their economies.

The plan, launched by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, seeks to cultivate the city’s cultural ecosystem and creative economy.

“The Roadmap creates a framework for effectively mitigating the impact of challenges created by the COVID-19 crisis on the cultural industry. I’m confident our team, along with our partners and cultural and creative professionals, will succeed in achieving all elements of our mandate as policymakers, regulators, enablers, operators, and champions of the cultural and creative sector in Dubai,” WAM reported Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed as saying.

The new efforts are in line with Dubai Culture’s commitment to the emirate’s vision to become the “happiest city in the world.”

As the sector continues to navigate challenges in the face of the ongoing pandemic, the new initiative aims to help boost the country’s gross domestic product.

“The creative sector is a crucial contributor to a country’s GDP as well as its global reputation and will play a role in our rapid recovery from this global pandemic,” Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said.

At the end of 2019, Dubai Culture announced that the world’s first long-term cultural visa would be available to attract innovators, artists, and authors, and the new six-year plan complements this prior initiative.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 July 2020 KSA 08:41 - GMT 05:41