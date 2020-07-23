CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Emirates airlines to offer free COVID-19 medical coverage for travelers

An Emirates Airline Airbus A380-800 plane takes off from Dubai International Airport in Dubai, UAE. (File photo: Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Thursday 23 July 2020
Text size A A A

Emirates airlines will offer free coronavirus medical coverage for its travelers in the United Arab Emirates and around the world, the company's Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum announced on Thursday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“This will boost travel confidence and once again positions Emirates & Dubai as aviation industry leaders,” he said in a tweet.


Tourists traveling to the UAE are required to show proof of insurance with COVID-19 coverage in order to be granted entry into the country. Alternatively, passengers may declare that they will bear the costs for treatment and isolation if necessary before travel.

As of July 23, all travelers arriving in or transiting through the United Arab Emirates must present a negative PCR test result starting on August 1.

Read also: All you need to know ahead of traveling to the UAE

In March, the UAE suspended all passenger flights to and from the country in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Dubai welcomed the return of tourists on July 7 as the emirate continues to ease lockdown measures.

Emirates gradually began resuming flights over the past few weeks and is expected to operate flights to 60 destinations by August.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

COVID-19 PCR test needed to travel to UAE, here’s all you need to know

Dubai prepares to resume medical tourism sector amid COVID-19

Dubai’s Emirates resumes flights to 6 more cities, bringing total to 58

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 23 July 2020 KSA 12:57 - GMT 09:57

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top