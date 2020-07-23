Coronavirus: Emirates airlines to offer free COVID-19 medical coverage for travelers

Emirates airlines will offer free coronavirus medical coverage for its travelers in the United Arab Emirates and around the world, the company's Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum announced on Thursday.
Tourists traveling to the UAE are required to show proof of insurance with COVID-19 coverage in order to be granted entry into the country. Alternatively, passengers may declare that they will bear the costs for treatment and isolation if necessary before travel.