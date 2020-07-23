Coronavirus: Emirates airlines to offer free COVID-19 medical coverage for travelers

Emirates airlines will offer free coronavirus medical coverage for its travelers in the United Arab Emirates and around the world, the company's Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum announced on Thursday.

“This will boost travel confidence and once again positions Emirates & Dubai as aviation industry leaders,” he said in a tweet.



As directed by @HHShkMohd, @emirates will be the first airline to offer free cover for COVID-19 medical costs for its customers when they travel in the UAE & around the world. This will boost travel confidence & once again positions Emirates & Dubai as aviation industry leaders. pic.twitter.com/YJBAGObbZe