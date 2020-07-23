Coronavirus: Four new deaths in Kuwait, nearly 700 new cases

Kuwait announced 687 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths on Thursday, the ministry of health announced. This marks the third day in a row that daily case counts have hovered around 700 new cases.
To date, there have been 61,872 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in the Gulf country and 421 deaths. The ministry said there were 727 new recoveries on Thursday, with total recoveries standing at 52,247.
There are 9,204 active cases in the country.
Kuwait began slowly easing restrictions earlier this month and has since allowed commercial activities to resume operations.
Mosques were also allowed to reopen in Kuwait for the first time in more than three months on Friday, welcoming believers for prayers who were ordered to maintain social distancing measures.
