Coronavirus: Oman COVID-19 hospitalization, death rate remain low as cases increase

Oman’s daily coronavirus cases continue to increase with 1,099 new COVID-19 infections, but the death rate and hospitalization numbers remain low, the health minister said on Thursday.
The sultanate has confirmed 72,646 cases of July 23 but the death toll remained relatively low at 355. Of the remaining active cases, 589 were admitted to hospitals and 169 are in the intensive care units.
Meanwhile, an additional 3,427 recoveries were recorded over the past 24 hours total of 51,349 recoveries have been recorded so far, according to the health ministry.
Health Minister Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saidi warned that the virus will continue to spread if people do not comply with safety and precautionary measures, adding that COVID-19 is “quickly spreading” between family members, workplaces and in the community.
Last Update: Thursday, 23 July 2020 KSA 11:25 - GMT 08:25