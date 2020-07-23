Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia opens land entry for its citizens from UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait

Saudi Arabia reopened on Thursday its land borders with the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait, allowing the return of Saudi nationals to the Kingdom without the need for prior authorization.

The Kingdom had closed its land borders with its three Gulf neighbors on March 7 as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The country’s embassy in the UAE announced that starting from Thursday, Saudi citizens in the UAE who wish to return to their home country are allowed to do so through al-Batha border port without the need for prior authorization, given that they follow the Kingdom’s precautionary measures.

The Saudi embassy in Kuwait made a similar announcement, adding that immediate family members of the Saudi citizens such as husbands, wives, children and parents, in addition to domestic workers are also allowed to return.

The embassy in Bahrain echoed the other announcements and said that Saudi citizens can return to the Kingdom through the King Fahd Causeway, a 25-kilometer-long bridge connecting Saudi Arabia to Bahrain.

Most Gulf countries began opening up and easing coronavirus restrictions towards the end of May, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia leading the charge to the return to “normalcy” by fully lifting curfews in June and allowing the resumption of most activities which were previously shut down to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Gulf countries were: 260,394 cases in Saudi Arabia, 108,244 cases in Qatar, 72,646 cases in Oman, 61,872 cases in Kuwait, 57,988 cases in UAE, and 37,637 cases in Bahrain.

