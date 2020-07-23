Saudi Arabia reports 2,238 new COVID-19 cases, spokesman warns againt Eid gatherings

Saudi Arabia recorded 2,238 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 260,394, the health ministry announced on Thursday.
The Kingdom’s death toll increased to 2,635 after 34 people died due to COVID-19 complications.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 213,490 after 3,092 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.
Saudi Arabia has administered 3 million coronavirus tests as of July 23, according to the health ministry.
Health ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali warned during a press conference against Eid al-Adha gatherings to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
“During these days, there will be several occasions and meetings, we don’t want this to be the cause of misfortune,” the spokesman said.
As part of the Kingdom's plan to prevent the spread of the virus during the holiday, the Grand Mosque in Mecca will be closed to worshippers on the upcoming Arafat day and Eid al-Adha.
Despite lifting several lockdown measures, there is no date set set for the resumption of international flights to and from Saudi Arabia as of July 23, according to Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.
Last Update: Thursday, 23 July 2020 KSA 17:21 - GMT 14:21