Coronavirus: UAE urges people to order Eid al-Adha animal sacrifices, gifts online

Health officials in the United Arab Emirates are urging citizens and residents to follow health and safety guidelines this coming Eid al-Adha by ordering animal sacrifice and giving children Eid money and gifts via online means.

Eid al-Adha this year will be celebrated across the Muslim world from Thursday, July 30 until Sunday, August 2, amid the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Dr. Saif al-Dhaheri, the official spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, has advised the public to donate only to the official charitable bodies in the country through smart apps.

Muslims around the world are set to celebrate Eid al-Adha, literally meaning the "feast of sacrifice.” Eid al-Adha is celebrated from the tenth day of the lunar month of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts three days.

An elderly man wearing a protective mask prays outside a mosque which has been closed to worshipers amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Sharjah, UAE, March 30, 2020. (AFP)

Al-Dhaheri said Muslims can also coordinate their with animal sacrifices through slaughterhouses outlined by the local authorities that guarantee the application of precautionary and preventive measures and provide remote services without the need to enter livestock markets or slaughterhouses.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Authorities also stressed on the need for people to avoid family visits and gatherings, and replace them using electronic means of communication or phone contact, as well as refraining from distributing Eid gifts and money to children and individuals and to instead use of online alternatives.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE Eid al-Adha prayers to be performed at home

Coronavirus: UAE to expand capacity of mosques to 50 pct starting August 3

Coronavirus: UAE begins phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine with 15,000 volunteers

“Al-Dhaheri pointed out that it is necessary to avoid visiting pregnant women, children and those with chronic diseases who are most vulnerable to Covid-19 and not to allow them to leave the home and avoid going out to public places to preserve their health and safety,” a statement on the Emirates News Agency (WAM) read.

“Al-Dhaheri announced the continuation of the ban on domestic workers meeting with anyone outside the home, and reminded on the necessity of providing them with protective equipment in the event that they need to deal with people from outside the home such as receiving goods, parcels, and others,” the statement added.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 July 2020 KSA 03:47 - GMT 00:47