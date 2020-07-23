Coronavirus: US records over 1,000 daily COVID-19 deaths as cases surge

US deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by more than 1,000 for a second day in a row on Wednesday, including a record one-day rise in fatalities in Alabama, Nevada and Texas, according to a Reuters tally.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 8, 2020, a body is moved from a refrigeration truck serving as a temporary morgue to a vehicle at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, in the Borough of Brooklyn in New York. The United States passed another grim coronavirus milestone on July 6, 2020 as the death toll from the virus climbed past 130,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
Hidalgo County, at the southern tip of the state on the US border with Mexico, has seen cases rise 60 percent in the last week, according to a Reuters tally, with deaths doubling to more than 360.
Crematoriums in the Hidalgo County area have a wait list of two weeks, a local official said, forcing the county to use five refrigerated trucks that can hold 50 bodies each.
Over 142,000 lives have been lost to the virus in the United States over the last five months, the highest in the world. Among the 20 countries with the largest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth highest globally for deaths per capita, according to a Reuters analysis.