Abu Dhabi prosecutes 102 for tampering with coronavirus test results to enter emirate

Abu Dhabi authorities referred 102 people of different nationalities to Public Prosecution for deliberately tampering with their coronavirus test results in an attempt to enter the emirate, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

The UAE’s capital only allows entry to people who can show a negative coronavirus test result. The result can be shown via the Alhosn app or a text message from any hospital or screening center in the country, Abu Dhabi media office had said on June 29.

Emirati security forces man a checkpoint at the entrance of Abu Dhabi, on the highway linking Dubai to the capital, on June 2, 2020, after authorities cordoned off the city for a week to rein in the novel coronavirus.

Acting Director of the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution, Salem al-Zaabi said: “The move falls within the efforts made by the relevant state authorities to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, curb the virus' spread and ensure the compliance of all Emiratis and residents with the instructions taken by the relevant authorities.”

He added that “legal action has been taken against the violators who have been detained and orders have been served on their violation.”

The official warned: “Legal action will be taken against all those who fail to comply with the COVID-19 countermeasures in order to ensure the safety of the society and its protection and support the government measures taken to stem the fallout of the pandemic on the various heath, economic and social aspects of life.”

Abu Dhabi maintained stricter border control compared to its neighbor Dubai, despite Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health announcing mid-July that all private healthcare facilities in the emirate were “free” of COVID-19 cases.

