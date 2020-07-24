Coronavirus: Kenya hospital gears up for COVID-19 infections surge

At the Machakos COVID-19 field hospital about an hour's drive from the Kenyan capital, workers struggle to put a giant metal tent frame in place to serve as a new ward.
A frame of a new structure is seen next to a field hospital built on a soccer stadium in Machakos, as the number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continues to rise in Kenya, July 23, 2020. Picture taken July 23, 2020. (Reuters)
The two operational tents are together equipped with 200 beds. The new tent will have a capacity of 40, bringing the county's total for COVID patients to 475 beds when other facilities are included.
“It is a cost-effective way of setting up the facility. It is easy on the budget,” Mutunga said.
Patients needing critical care are housed at a nearby hospital. There were 11 in the intensive care unit of the facility when Reuters visited on Thursday.
It is not just officials in Machakos who are concerned by the rise in cases in Kenya and beyond.
President Uhuru Kenyatta, who opened movement into and out of Nairobi earlier this month and lifted a ban on international commercial passenger flights from Aug. 1, has summoned top national and local government officials to a meeting on Monday, to discuss what to do about the recent surge.