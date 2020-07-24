Coronavirus: Kuwait to shorten curfew, allow hotels and mosques to reopen

Kuwait will shorten its nightly curfew and reopen hotels and mosques next week in the latest relaxation of its coronavirus restrictions, the government said on Thursday.



The Gulf country said it would enter "phase three" of its coronavirus restrictions on July 28, enabling taxis to operate and resorts as well as hotels to reopen.

In addition, all mosques would be open for Eid al-Adha prayers, the Center for Government Communication (CGC) said on Twitter. Muslims expect the holiday to begin on July 31. Until now, only some mosques had been allowed to operate.



The curfew put in place to limit the spread of the virus will begin an hour later at 9 p.m.and end two hours earlier at 3 a.m., it said. The decision will be reviewed by the cabinet after the Eid al-Adha break.



The cabinet also decided to end the isolation of the Farwaniya district on Sunday. It is the last isolated area in the country, which has recorded 61,872 coronavirus infections, and 421 deaths.

