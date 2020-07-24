Coronavirus: Oman reports 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, four fatalities

Oman recorded 1,145 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 73,791, the health ministry announced on Friday.
Of the newly detected cases, 1,047 are Omani nationals and 98 foreign nationals.
The death toll also increased to 359 after four fatalities were recorded.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries have reached 53,007 after 1,658 individuals who had previously tested positive recovered.
Health Minister Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saidi warned on Thursday that the virus will continue to spread if people do not comply with safety and precautionary measures, adding that COVID-19 is “quickly spreading” between family members, workplaces and in the community.
