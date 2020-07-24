Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 2,378 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate hits 82 pct

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 2,378 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as the recovery rate hits 82 percent, the health ministry announced on Friday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Most of the new cases were detected in the city of Mecca. Riyadh had the second highest with 139 cases followed by al-Hafouf with 135 new cases.



Meanwhile, 37 people died due to complications, raising the death toll to 2,672, according to the health ministry.



Recoveries reached 215,731 with 2,241 individuals having recovered over the past 24 hours.



Health ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali warned during a press conference on Thursday against Eid al-Adha gatherings to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

“During these days, there will be several occasions and meetings, we don’t want this to be the cause of misfortune,” the spokesman said.

As part of the Kingdom's plan to prevent the spread of the virus during the holiday, the Grand Mosque in Mecca will be closed to worshippers on the upcoming Arafat day and Eid al-Adha.

Despite lifting several lockdown measures, there is no date set set for the resumption of international flights to and from Saudi Arabia as of July 23, according to Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman undergoes successful gallbladder surgery: SPA

COVID-19 PCR test needed to travel to UAE, here’s all you need to know

UAE COVID-19 cases increase by 261 as recoveries near 88 pct

Last Update: Friday, 24 July 2020 KSA 15:46 - GMT 12:46