Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s CDC launches national registry to collect COVID-19 data

Saudi Arabia’s Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) launched a coronavirus national registry to collect data about positive COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.
The registry will collect statistical data of patients infected with coronavirus in the Kingdom with the aim of supporting scientific investigation and research into the coronavirus disease, especially in clinical trials of drug efficacy and treatment protocols, SPA added.
“A national registry is an effective public health tool for disease prevention and include early warning and detection programs and response systems. Registries particularly contribute to expanding the efforts of monitoring disease spread, protect high-risk groups and supporting health care facilities,” SPA reported.
Saudi Arabia reported 260,394 confirmed coronavirus, 213,490 recovered patients and 2,635 deaths as of Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health.
A medical registry is a collection of information about individuals diagnosed with a specific disease or condition.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, many governments, international healthcare organizations and non-profit groups have setup registries and databases collecting as much information about COVID-19 as possible, and many experts and government officials have repeatedly called for sharing all research findings and resources to fight the pandemic.
