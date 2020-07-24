Coronavirus: UAE COVID-19 cases increase by 261 as recoveries near 88 pct

The United Arab Emirates recorded 261 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 as the total recoveries near 88 percent, the health ministry announced on Friday.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
An additional 46,000 tests were administered as part of the country’s efforts in mass testing, according to the ministry.
The death toll reached 343 after one person infected with the virus died due to complications.
Meanwhile, the country’s total recoveries reached 51,235 after 387 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered after receiving treatment, the health ministry added.
In light of Dubai, one of the UAE's emirates, welcoming back visitors after coronavirus lockdowns, Emirates airlines on Thursday announced it would offer free coronavirus medical and quarantine coverage for its travelers in the country and around the world.
The airline said in a statement that passengers can claim medical expenses of up to 150,000 euros ($173,799) and quarantine costs of 100 euros ($115) per day for 14 days if a traveler tests positive for the virus.
Coverage is effective immediately and is valid for 31 days for travelers flying on the airline until October 30, 2020, according to a statement.
Read more:
Oman reports 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, four fatalities
WHO sees regulators cooperating to speed COVID-19 vaccine approval
India COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000, exceeds France
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 24 July 2020 KSA 13:22 - GMT 10:22