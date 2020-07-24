Trump calls off Republican convention in Florida due to coronavirus ‘flare-up’

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus. Convention events will still be held in North Carolina.
“To have a big convention is not the right time," Trump said of Jacksonville.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
Trump moved parts of the GOP convention to Florida last month amid a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding an event indoors with maskless supporters. But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.
A small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, to formally renominate Trump on August 24. Trump said he would deliver an acceptance speech in an alternate form.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Coronavirus: US cases pass 4 million in rapid acceleration
US elections: Biden, Obama slam Trump for coronavirus policies and racism
Trump reshuffles campaign team ahead of US presidential elections
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 24 July 2020 KSA 01:07 - GMT 22:07