Coronavirus: France infection rate increases as health authorities give warning

France’s coronavirus infection rate is continuing its worrisome upward creep, with health authorities saying the closely watched “R” gauge is now up to 1.3, suggesting that infected people are on average contaminating 1.3 others.

Also increasing is the daily number of new cases, up to 1,130 on Friday.

In their daily statement on the French outbreak that has claimed 30,192 lives, health authorities warned that the country is going backward in its battle and that infection indicators now again resemble those seen in May when France was coming out of its strict two-month lockdown.

“We have thus erased much of the progress that we’d achieved in the first weeks of lockdown-easing,” health authorities said.

A stewardess takes the body temperature of a man at Paris-Orly Airport following the coronavirus outbreak in France. (File photo: Reuters)

They appealed for a return to “collective discipline,” asking that people work from home and get tested if they have any suspicions of infection.

Last Update: Saturday, 25 July 2020 KSA 14:57 - GMT 11:57