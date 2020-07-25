Coronavirus: Jordan’s Arab Bank first-half net profits drop 66 pct to $152.1 mln

Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, reported a 66 percent year-on-year drop in first-half net profit to $152.1 million, saying its revenues were hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional and global economies.
The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions, also said on Saturday that total loans rose 2 percent to $26.7 billion as of the end of June, while deposits climbed 5 percent to $35.9 billion. Group equity stood at $9.2 billion, it said.
Lower interest rates and weakening oil prices hurt revenues, it said.
Chairman Sabih al Masri said that while the impact of the pandemic was unprecedented, the bank was helped by a diversified presence in many markets.
Last Update: Saturday, 25 July 2020 KSA 22:42 - GMT 19:42