Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 2,201 COVID-19 cases as recoveries hit 82 pct

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 2,201 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 264,973 as the recovery rate reached 82 percent, the health ministry announced on Friday.

The relatively low death toll has increased to 2,703 after 31 people died due to complications.



Meanwhile, an additional 2,051 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 217,782, according to the health ministry.





Most of the new cases were detected in the city of Riyadh. Al-Hafouf had the second highest with 115 cases followed by al-Mobarraz with 107 new cases.

Health ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali warned during a press conference on Thursday against Eid al-Adha gatherings to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

“During these days, there will be several occasions and meetings, we don’t want this to be the cause of misfortune,” the spokesman said.

As part of the Kingdom's plan to prevent the spread of the virus during the holiday, the Grand Mosque in Mecca will be closed to worshippers on the upcoming Arafat day and Eid al-Adha.

Despite lifting several lockdown measures, there is no date set set for the resumption of international flights to and from Saudi Arabia as of July 23, according to Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Last Update: Saturday, 25 July 2020 KSA 15:44 - GMT 12:44