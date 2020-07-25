Coronavirus: UAE reports 313 new COVID-19 cases, no fatalities

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 313 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 58,562, the official WAM news agency reported on Saturday.
While the country reported a total of 58,562 total cases as of July 25, the death toll has remained low at 343.
Meanwhile, 51,628 – 88 percent – of those who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
The new cases were confirmed after health authorities administered an additional 52,000 COVID-19 tests within a 24-hour period, according to WAM.
In light of Dubai, one of the UAE's emirates, welcoming back visitors after coronavirus lockdowns, Emirates airlines on Thursday announced it would offer free coronavirus medical and quarantine coverage for its travelers in the country and around the world.
The airline said in a statement that passengers can claim medical expenses of up to 150,000 euros ($173,799) and quarantine costs of 100 euros ($115) per day for 14 days if a traveler tests positive for the virus.
Coverage is effective immediately and is valid for 31 days for travelers flying on the airline until October 30, 2020, according to a statement.
Last Update: Saturday, 25 July 2020 KSA 14:12 - GMT 11:12