Coronavirus: World Travel and Tourism Council awards Dubai ‘Safe Travels’ stamp

The World Travel and Tourism Council awarded Dubai the global “Safe Travels” stamp, the organization said on Friday.

“WTTC, which represents the global Travel and Tourism private sector, created the Safe Travels stamp to allow travelers to identify destinations and businesses around the world which have adopted the global standardized health and hygiene protocols,” the organization said in its press release.

It added: “As part of its Safe Travels protocols, these worldwide measures provide consistency and guidance to travel providers and travelers about the new approach to health, hygiene, deep cleansing and physical distancing, in the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 world.”

Dubai had started easing coronavirus restrictions and opening up the emirate since May 27, allowing many businesses and activities to resume operations.

The travel and tourism hub also allowed its residents and citizens to begin traveling to overseas destinations since June 23 and welcomed back international tourists since July 7.

The WTTC cited Director General, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) Helal Saeed al-Marri as saying: “As we reopen Dubai’s doors to tourism and welcome our international visitors back to the city, our foremost priority is their wellbeing, achieved through stringent hygiene and safety protocols that have been deployed across all tourist touch points.”

“The WTTC's Safe Travels stamp endorses Dubai’s strong global cooperation in combating the pandemic with comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety,” al-Marri added.

Travel and tourism have been among the hardest-hit sectors internationally by the coronavirus outbreak, with many governments worldwide shutting their borders, restricting travel, banning tourism activities, and imposing curfews and lockdowns since COVID-19 was officially declared a global pandemic.

