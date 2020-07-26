Coronavirus: Countries that need two COVID-19 PCR tests to travel to Dubai list

From August 1, 2020, all passengers traveling to Dubai, including passengers connecting in Dubai, must have a negative COVID-19 test certificate, according to the latest guidelines issued by Emirates airlines.

However, passengers from a set of 29 countries will also be obliged to take a second test on arrival. This is in contrast to other passengers, who according to Emirates can just show their negative test on arrival.

“All other passengers can take a COVID-19 PCR test 96 hours before their flight and carry their printed negative test certificate with them when they travel,” read the Emirates website on Thursday.

Travelers from the 29 countries listed must source a COVID-19 test before they get on the flight and again on arrival.

“A COVID-19 PCR test is also available on arrival in Dubai, if you haven't taken one in your home country (excluding travelers arriving from the countries above, who must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate to be accepted on the flight),” explained Emirates.

Here are the 29 locations that require PCR tests on both sides:

• Afghanistan

• Armenia

• Brazil

• Bangladesh

• Djibouti

• Egypt

• Eritrea

• India

• Indonesia

• Iran

• Iraq

• Kazakhstan

• Kyrgyzstan

• Lebanon

• Montenegro

• Nigeria

• Pakistan

• Philippines

• Russian Federation

• Serbia

• Somalia

• South Africa

• Sri Lanka

• Sudan

• Tajikistan

• Tanzania

• Turkmenistan

• USA - Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO), including passengers originating from California, Florida and Texas connecting to an Emirates flight from any of our airports worldwide to Dubai.

• Uzbekistan

