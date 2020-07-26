CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Flying from Dubai to UK, European Union requires COVID-19 PCR test

A tourist receives instruction at Dubai airport in the United Arab Emirates on July 8, 2020. (AFP)
Tommy Hilton, Al Arabiya English Sunday 26 July 2020
United Arab Emirates residents flying to the United Kingdom or countries of the European Union must take a COVID-19 PCR test before they leave the country, officials from Emirates and Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) confirmed on Sunday.

The new requirement comes in line with updated regulations that made PCR tests mandatory for all airline passengers traveling to the UAE that were announced by The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Wednesday.

Previously, the UAE did not require travelers to take a test before leaving the country.

While the new regulations apply across the entire UAE, Abu Dhabi currently requires a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the emirate from elsewhere in the UAE, while Dubai does not.

Now, anyone wishing to travel to the UK or the EU from Dubai International Airport must take a COVID-19 PCR test.

Children under the age of 12 and people with disabilities are exempt from the ruling, according to unconfirmed media reports.

How do I book a PCR test and much does it cost?

Tests can be arranged through the SEHA app, which can be downloaded on both IOS and Android.

The PCR test costs around 370 dirhams ($100), with exceptions for the following categories of people:

  • UAE nationals
  • Children of Emirati women
  • Domestic workers who work for Emiratis within their households
  • UAE residents over 50 years old
  • People suffering from chronic diseases
  • People of determination
  • Pregnant women

Last Update: Sunday, 26 July 2020 KSA 11:20 - GMT 08:20

