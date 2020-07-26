Coronavirus: Hamas senior figure Maher Salah tests positive for COVID-19 in Qatar

Senior Hamas figure Maher Salah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Qatar, according to an announcement from the political Islamist group.

"Salah conducted a coronavirus test after coming into contact with a number of infected patients and it was found that he was infected with the coronavirus," Hamas said in a statement.

Salah is the head of Hamas in the Palestinian diaspora and is based in Qatar, where he got infected with COVID-19.

Qatar announced 269 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the country to 3,116 active cases. Qatar also confirmed another death on Sunday, raising its total death toll due to COVID-19 to 165 since the outbreak first began.

At least 531 patients are still under acute hospital care in Qatar, 40 of whom were admitted in the last 24 hours. Health officials confirmed 89 people are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) receiving treatment.

Hamas maintains an office and several officials in the Qatari capital of Doha, where its former head of its political bureau Khaled Meshaal still resides.

