Coronavirus: Kuwait lifts lockdown on last isolated area, sets travel protocols

Kuwait will lift on Sunday the coronavirus lockdown imposed on Farwaniya governorate, the last isolated area in the Gulf country, the government’s communication center said on Saturday.

Kuwait’s tally stood at 63,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 53,607 recovered patients and 429 deaths, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 684 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 692 حالة شفاء، و 4 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 63,309 حالة pic.twitter.com/W0CZzaz8od — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 25, 2020

The country had a day earlier announced the third phase of easing its coronavirus restrictions, which included: shortening curfew hours and reopening hotels and mosques.

Separately, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched on Saturday the “Kuwait-Musafer” app to assist travelers flying to and from Kuwait amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kuwait had announced that it will resume commercial flights starting from August 1, after the government had suspended all commercial flights to and from Kuwait International Airport in mid-March as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The DGCA highlighted the coronavirus protocols for passengers flying to and from Kuwait International Airport.

For departing passengers:

Register an account on the “Kuwait-Musfer” app.

Obtain a negative coronavirus test result from a certified lab.

Kuwaiti nationals must have health insurance which covers the duration of travel and covers the cost of treating coronavirus.

Adhere to preventative measures including wearing face masks and gloves, using hand sanitizers and practicing social distancing.

Police and civil aviation personnel wearing protective face masks work at the Kuwait Airport following the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Reuters)

For arriving passengers:

Register an account on the “Shlonik” app before boarding the flight.

Obtain a negative coronavirus PCR test result from a certified lab, which is valid for 96 hours from the date of the test.

All arriving passengers must self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Temperature checks will be conducted before boarding the plane and upon arrival.

Random PCR tests will be conducted for 10 percent of the passengers of each flight upon arrival.

Adhere to preventative measures including wearing face masks and gloves, using hand sanitizers and practicing social distancing.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 July 2020 KSA 00:22 - GMT 21:22