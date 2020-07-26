Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 464 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

Kuwait reported 464 new cases of the novel coronavirus and four deaths in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of confirmed infections to 63,773 and the virus-related death toll to 433, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 464 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 766 حالة شفاء، و 4 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 63,773 حالة pic.twitter.com/Fjc2rWkSBz— وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 26, 2020
Last Update: Sunday, 26 July 2020 KSA 14:53 - GMT 11:53