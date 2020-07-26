CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 464 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

A Kuwaiti health ministry worker conducts a random test for the coronavirus in Kuwait City. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Sunday 26 July 2020
Kuwait reported 464 new cases of the novel coronavirus and four deaths in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of confirmed infections to 63,773 and the virus-related death toll to 433, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries tose to 54,373 after 766 people recovered from the virus.

Curfew hours in Kuwait have been shortened and are now from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Kuwait is set to enter its “phase three” of coronavirus restrictions on July 28 and has since loosened several measures in place.

Mosques, malls, and restaurants reopened and commercial flights will resume operations to Kuwait’s International Airport from August 1.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 July 2020 KSA 14:53 - GMT 11:53

