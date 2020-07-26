Coronavirus: Oman begins nationwide lockdown, imposes fines for curfew violators 

The nationwide lockdown in the Sultanate of Oman began on Saturday ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday as part of efforts to combat the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The lockdown is set to last until August 8, the Supreme Committee for Dealing with COVID-19 announced last week.

Between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., citizens and residents will not be allowed to leave their homes.

Those who violate the curfew will be fined $260, Director General of Operations at the Royal Oman Police Brigadier Said al-Asmi told local media.

Important clarifications on the decision of the total lockdown of the Sultanate's Governorates.#Omanvscovid19 pic.twitter.com/CxGc5cjDp2 — عُمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) July 25, 2020

Travel between governorates has been prohibited for the duration of the lockdown, with police patrols and checkpoints set up around the country to ensure that the public comply with the new restrictions, the committee said.

All public spaces and shops will be closed during the lockdown and all gatherings will be prohibited.

Eid prayers, going to Eid markets, visiting relatives, and group Eid celebrations are banned to prevent the virus from spreading.

The COVID-19 outbreak in Oman has continued to surge in recent weeks, with over 1,000 new cases being reported daily in over a week.

Oman has so far recorded 73,791 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

