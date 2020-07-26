Coronavirus: Oman reports 1,147 new COVID-19, with over 1,000 in Omani citizens

Oman reported 1,147 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, most of which were detected in Omani citizens, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country to 76,005, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

A total of 1,053 Omani nationals and 94 non-Omani expatriates tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Thirteen people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 384.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in Oman rose to 55,299 after 1,238 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Registration of (1147) new confirmed cases with coronavirus #COVID19 and (1238) new recoveries in the Sultanate. #Omanvscovid19 pic.twitter.com/wbag9rkvCl — عُمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) July 26, 2020

The nationwide lockdown in the Sultanate began on Saturday ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday as part of efforts to combat the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The lockdown is set to last until August 8, the Supreme Committee for Dealing with COVID-19 announced last week.

Between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., citizens and residents will not be allowed to leave their homes.

The country also set new travel guidelines for all departing and arriving passengers, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine for foreigners.

