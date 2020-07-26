Coronavirus: Oman sets travel guidelines, mandates 14-day quarantine for foreigners

Oman has set new travel guidelines for all departing and arriving passengers, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine for foreigners, in an effort to contain the recent surge of coronavirus cases, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) announced on Friday.

The guidelines for arriving passengers are as follows:

-Citizens arriving in Oman must quarantine at home for 14 days.

-Foreigners arriving in Oman will be subject to institutional quarantine for 14 days and must present confirmation of accommodation and the means to cover their expenses.

-Aircraft crew are exempt from the 14-day quarantine but must ensure they adhere to precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

-All arriving passengers are required to download and register the Tarassud+ app before arriving in Oman.

-All arriving passengers must obtain a tracking bracelet that they will wear during the entire duration of the quarantine period (passengers will be required to pay $12 for the bracelet).

-All visitors are required to have valid health insurance for the entire duration of their stay in Oman.

-Foreign diplomas returning to Oman are excluded from the above mentioned guidelines but must quarantine at home.

The guidelines for departing passengers are as follows:

-Omani citizens must have valid health insurance that covers the country they are traveling to.

-All Omani citizens and residents must comply with the restrictions in place in their destination country.

-Omani citizens and residents traveling from Oman will not require a permit.

