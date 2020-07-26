Coronavirus: Over 20 people catch COVID-19 at Abu Dhabi wedding

Over 20 people tested positive for coronavirus after attending a wedding reception in Abu Dhabi without practicing social distancing, reported local news outlet Emarat Al Youm citing the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center on Saturday.
The United Arab Emirates had originally forbidden social gatherings, including weddings, in March as part of its lockdown measures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus through group interactions.
Authorities have since lifted most of the lockdown measures and allowed communal activities in public including sports and visiting malls, though with social distancing measures in place.
According to the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center as quoted by Gulf News, guests at the wedding tested positive after failing to maintain social distancing.
The center also warned against complacency and reminded UAE residents to fllow preventative measures to protect against further spread of the virus.
The UAE has reported 58,562 coronavirus cases, the vast majority of which have recovered.
The death toll from the virus is 343.
Last Update: Sunday, 26 July 2020 KSA 11:10 - GMT 08:10