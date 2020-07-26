Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 2,541 COVID-19 recoveries, 1,968 new cases

Saudi Arabia reported 1,968 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 266,941, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Al-Hufouf reported the highest number of cases with 208 new infections. Meanwhile, the capital Riyadh only recorded 126 new cases, while Jeddah recorded 41.

The other new infections were detected in cities and provinces across the country.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1968) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (30) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (2541) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (220,323) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/XRCNkHlvQ9 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 26, 2020

Thirty people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the Kingdom to 2,733.

Meanwhile, the total recoveries in Saudi Arabia rose to 220,323 after 2,541 people recovered from the virus.

Hajj pilgrims arrive in Jeddah for this year's pilgrimage amid the coronavirus outbreak. (SPA / Twitter)

Saudi Arabia welcomed on Friday the first group of Hajj pilgrims, selected based on specific requirements, amid strict coronavirus preventative measures.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kingdom only allowed those living in the country and who meet certain criteria to participate in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam and required for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime.

Al Arabiya English’s Joanne Al Serrieh contributed to this report.

