Coronavirus: Survey shows 88 pct overall approval of Dubai’s anti-COVID-19 efforts

At least 88 percent of the public in Dubai expressed satisfaction with the precautionary measures put in place against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the emirate, according to a survey conducted by the Dubai Government’s Excellence Programme.

“The results of the survey showed that 89 percent of the public were satisfied with the changes made to government services to ensure the public could continue accessing them even at the height of the crisis, while 88 percent expressed satisfaction with the precautionary measures put in place to ensure the safety of individuals and the community at large,” according to a statement by the Dubai Government published on the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The results were revealed by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday which was focused on engaging the approaches taken by the emirates after to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus.

The survey also showed that as much as 87 percent of respondents expressed satisfaction with measures taken to ensure economic sustainability and business continuity. Dubai’s COVID-19 response received an overall public satisfaction rate of 88 percent, according to the survey.

“Sheikh Hamdan emphasized that the results of the survey reflect the government’s strategic and comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the relentless efforts of all frontline government entities and private institutions to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the Dubai community,” the statement on WAM read.

