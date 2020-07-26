Coronavirus: UAE conducts over 51,000 COVID-19 tests, finds 351 new cases

The United Arab Emirates detected 351 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 51,000 COVID19 tests, which raises the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 58,913, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

One person died due to complications caused by the virus, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in the countryto 344.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 52,182 after 554 people recovered from the deadly coronavirus.

Further 51,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by #UAE health authorities, revealing 351 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 58,913. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #uaegov — UAEGov (@uaegov) July 26, 2020

The UAE has been taking the lead in the Gulf when it comes to easing restrictions, and has allowed malls, restaurants, gyms, and all other commercial activities to resume activities.

Dubai also began welcoming visitors back into the city, but has issued guidelines stipulating that all passegers traveling to Dubai, including those on connecting flights from Dubai, must have a negative COVID-19 test certificate.

However, passengers from a set of 29 countries will also be obliged to take a second test on arrival, starting from August 1.

