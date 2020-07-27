Coronavirus: 5 families in UAE infected with COVID-19 after going to wedding, funeral

The United Arab Emirates detected 264 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 59,177, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

From the newly reported cases, 47 people from five different families had tested positive for COVID-19. All the individuals from those families had failed to adhere to social distancing measures when attending a wedding and a funeral, Dr. Omar al-Hammadi, the official spokesman for the UAE Government, said.

The ministry has been recording a significant amount of cases of people from the same family, who had infected each other during gatherings and celebrations, al-Hammadi added.

He urged the public to refrain from holding large gatherings and to follow precautionary measures at all times.

One person died of the virus, raising the coronavirus death toll in the UAE to 345, according to the UAE Government.

The recoveries in the country climbed to 52,510 after 328 people recovered.

The UAE began gradually easing restrictions at the end of May and has since managed to keep the coronavirus infection rate relatively low, but has still imposed strict regulations ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

The UAE has also set guidelines for travelers coming to Dubai starting from August 1, which includes having to present a negative PCR test.

According to the Dubai carrier Emirates, travelers from 29 countries required a coronavirus test before boarding the plane and again on arrival, while all other countries just required a test before boarding.

