Coronavirus: Kuwait reports five new COVID-19 deaths, 606 cases in 24 hours

Kuwait reported 606 new cases of the deadly coronavirus and five new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 64,379 and the virus-related death toll to 438, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 606 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 684 حالة شفاء، و 5 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 64,379 حالة pic.twitter.com/ztNdXX3V5W— وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 27, 2020
Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 15:14 - GMT 12:14