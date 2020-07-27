CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait reports five new COVID-19 deaths, 606 cases in 24 hours

Aerial view of Kuwait City on March 20, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Monday 27 July 2020
Kuwait reported 606 new cases of the deadly coronavirus and five new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 64,379 and the virus-related death toll to 438, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 55,057 after 684 people recovered from the virus.

Curfew hours in Kuwait have been shortened and are now from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Kuwait is set to enter its “phase three” of coronavirus restrictions on July 28 and has since loosened several measures in place.

Mosques, malls, and restaurants reopened and commercial flights will resume operations to Kuwait’s International Airport from August 1.

Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 15:14 - GMT 12:14

